News

Mario Kart Tour multiplayer beta launching this December for Gold Pass subscribers

Mario Kart Tour multiplayer beta launching this December for Gold Pass subscribers
By , Staff Writer

Nintendo’s Mario Kart Tour will launch a multiplayer beta in December for Gold Pass subscribers.

Announced via Twitter, players that have signed up to the monthly subscription will now gain access to the real-time limited beta.

The Gold Pass is a $4.99 monthly subscription fee that gives players entry to Mario Kart Tour’s 200cc mode alongside a variety of cosmetic items.

No details on how long the beta would run for or when the mode would arrive for all other users were given.

Controversial fee

A Halloween-themed event is currently live for the racing title, with Luigi, King Boo and Waluigi all being added as new characters as well as spooky tracks such as Luigi’s Mansion.

Mario Kart Tour was released on iOS and Android in September this year. The game went on to achieve the second-largest launch month ever on mobile with an estimated 124 million installs, however its Gold Pass subscription service has been a point of contention.

Nintendo recently revealed its financials for the last quarter, with mobile revenue increased by six per cent year-on-year for the previous six-month period.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

Related Articles

1 as News Apr 25th, 2019

Mario Kart Tour beta signups have begun

News Oct 29th, 2019

Mario Kart Tour drives 124 million downloads in first month

News Oct 11th, 2019

Mario Kart Tour was the most downloaded mobile title in September

News Oct 3rd, 2019

Mario Kart Tour does 90 million downloads but monetisation lags

Comment & Opinion Sep 30th, 2019

The key to Mario Kart Tour's success (or failure)

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies