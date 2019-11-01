Mario Kart Tour multiplayer beta launching this December for Gold Pass subscribers

Nintendo’s Mario Kart Tour will launch a multiplayer beta in December for Gold Pass subscribers.

Announced via Twitter, players that have signed up to the monthly subscription will now gain access to the real-time limited beta.

The Gold Pass is a $4.99 monthly subscription fee that gives players entry to Mario Kart Tour’s 200cc mode alongside a variety of cosmetic items.

No details on how long the beta would run for or when the mode would arrive for all other users were given.

Controversial fee

A Halloween-themed event is currently live for the racing title, with Luigi, King Boo and Waluigi all being added as new characters as well as spooky tracks such as Luigi’s Mansion.

Mario Kart Tour was released on iOS and Android in September this year. The game went on to achieve the second-largest launch month ever on mobile with an estimated 124 million installs, however its Gold Pass subscription service has been a point of contention.

Nintendo recently revealed its financials for the last quarter, with mobile revenue increased by six per cent year-on-year for the previous six-month period.