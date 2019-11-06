News

G5 Games sees average monthly revenue per payer at $45.80

By , Contributing Editor

Stockholm-floated casual mobile publisher G5 Games has announced its interim Q3 2019 financials.

  • Monthly active users were 6.2 million, down 23 per cent year-on-year.
  • Average monthly unique payers was 223,000, down 22 percent
  • Daily active users were 1.6 million, down 18 per cent.

However, the average monthly average gross revenue per paying user was up 4 per cent to $45.80.

Overall revenue was $31 million (SEK 302 million), down 12 per cent

EBIT was a loss of $250,000 (SEK 2.7 million), although that compared to a loss of SEK 25 million in 2018.

This was due to a combination of lower turnover and increased investments in marketing and development.

Investing for the future

“During the third quarter we chose to give our older game portfolio a boost, while also giving our new game Jewels of Rome the best shot at even greater success,” commented CEO Vlad Suglobov.

“This means we spent more on marketing during the quarter to lift revenues during the last three months of the year and beyond.”

"The plan is already showing progress with October seeing double-digit sequential growth compared to September.”


