Tilting Point prepping for the launch of SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off

US outfit Tilting Point continues to focus its growing mobile game publishing business as it announces more details of forthcoming game SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off.
Working together with licence holder Nickelodeon and Indian developer Nukebox Studios - best known for its Food Truck Chef game - the game is set for release later in 2019.
It is also currently in soft launch on Android in the Philippines and Australia.
With its $130 million marketing fund, Tilting Point is currently scaling 26 games and partnering on 4 co-development projects.
Krabby Patty a-go-go
“We are excited for players to finally get their hands on SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off and begin testing their cooking abilities,” said Tilting Point president Samir El-Agili.
“SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off provides a brand new adventure in very familiar settings – Bikini Bottom and The Krusty Krab grill -- and its charming and engaging gameplay will be a treat for every SpongeBob fan.”
Players can also now pre-register on the Apple App Store or Google Play.
