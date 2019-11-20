Location-based Catan: World Explorers mobile game using Niantic's Real World Platform

Pokemon Go developer Niantic is involved with a new multiplayer augmented reality game based on the popular board game Catan.

As reported by TechCrunch, Catan's developer announced that the firm is working on an “upcoming massively multiplayer location-based game” named Catan: World Explorers.

While no mention of Niantic was given explicitly, source code of the company has been found (via the Ingress subreddit - Niantic’s first release) within the official Catan: World Explorers website in the official Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Niantic then confirmed that the company is involved in the project, with the game being created on its Real World Platform but has yet to share how big of a role the firm is playing.

“One giant game”

“Get ready for CATAN - World Explorers, an upcoming massively multiplayer augmented reality game that transforms the entire Earth into one giant game of CATAN,” reads the official Catan description.

“Harvest, trade, and build in the real-world as cities and landmarks are transformed into opportunities to collect resources and build settlements.”

Those interested in playing Catan: World Explorers can pre-register for the game right here.

Niantic’s previous projects include the massively successful Pokemon Go and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.