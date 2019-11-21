News

Google Stadia’s mobile app has been downloaded 175,000 times

By , Staff Writer

Google Stadia’s mobile app has been downloaded 175,000 times, with the majority being generated by users in the US.

The numbers provided by analytics firm Sensor Tower, confirm that US residents made up nearly 42 per cent of the new game streaming service, equalling to 73,000 downloads.

Though Stadia launched on November 19th, the Google Play app was made available on November 5th and the App Store version became accessible on November 12th.

During this time, 159,000 installs or 90.7 per cent originated on Android and the remaining 16,300 or 9.3 per cent was picked up on iOS.

82nd ranked

Stadia ranked at 82nd position among the most downloaded entertainment apps on Google Play on launch day, while the app placed in 1,169th spot on iOS.

It’s worth noting that the only compatible mobile devices that support Stadia at this moment are the Google Pixel 3, Google Pixel 3 XL, Google Pixel 3a and Google Pixel 3a XL.

In a last-minute attempt to entice more players, Google added 10 more games to Stadia’s launch line up however numerous buyers have voiced their concern online as they are yet to receive their purchase.


Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

