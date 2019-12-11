News

Five years on, Marvel Contest of Champions is still growing strongly

By , Staff Writer

Since its launch five years ago, Kabam’s Marvel Contest of Champions has accumulated 215 downloads and 2.8 billion hours of play time.

The data was released to coincide with the fighting game’s fifth anniversary.

During that time 70 billion in-game fights between comic superheroes have been completed, increasing by 26 per cent when compared to 2018.

Launched on December 10th, 2014, Marvel Contest of Champions arrived with 30 characters. That number has now increased more than five times, with 160 Champions currently available for battle.

To this day, the title has continued to generate large amounts of player spending, with the game accumulating close to $3 million on November 29th (Black Friday) in the US alone.

Future tease

As part of the anniversary, Kabam has released a new trailer giving viewers a glimpse at what the future of the mobile title holds:

Earlier this year, Kabam and NetEase partnered together for the Chinese Android launch of Marvel Contest of Champions


