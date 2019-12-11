News

Pole To Win opens new game studio - Orange Rock Studios

US outsourcing firm Pole To Win has opened a new game development company under the name of Orange Rock Studios.

The new office will be used to house four different departments:

  • game production,
  • staff augmentation,
  • product development and
  • Orange Rock Esports.

The latter launched its own PUBG Mobile team in August.

Pole To Win current president of North America and India Kasturi Rangan will take up the role as studio head.

Rangan has been with the firm for nine years, starting in 2011 as the general manager of operations.

Future technologies

“The time to be disruptive is now,” said Pole To Win CEO Deborah Kirkham.

“At Orange Rock, we foster future technologies to anchor projects with ingenuity and discipline for generation Y and Z. Together with our clients, we envision and engineer digital experiences.

“Orange Rock is the engine that will build PTW’s future by enabling us to bring each of our existing service lines – quality assurance, customer support, audio production, localisation, and translation – to the forefront of their fields through cutting edge in-house tool development.

“We will deliver the creative products that accelerate our industry’s progress towards the future, engaging consumers and gamers worldwide.”


