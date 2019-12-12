Gameloft teams up with Blacknut for new cloud gaming service

Gameloft has teamed up with cloud service company Blacknut.

The new cloud gaming experience the companies have created gives operators and manufacturers more options for cross-platform games being streamed through the cloud including fibre optic internet and 5G networks.

Companies will be able to offer their own cloud-based streaming services, which will be looked after by Gameloft.

The library of more than 360 games provided comes from both Blacknut and Gameloft’s catalogues.

More games will be added to the service from various publishers.

Streaming and subscriptions

"We are convinced that subscription services and streaming are the next steps in the evolution of the video game industry," said Gameloft vice president of global sales and distribution Yann Fourneau.

"In line with our philosophy of allowing everyone to play games, regardless of their location and device, this partnership allows us to integrate a dimension of cloud-based cross-platform play into our offer through the game streaming technology provided by Blacknut."

Blacknut CEO Olivier Avaro added: "Blacknut is a pioneer in the cloud gaming market. With a catalogue of streamed games since 2018, we allow users to play anywhere and without a need for a console.

"Thanks to Gameloft's expertise and international presence, we will be able to work together to accelerate our service’s growth and welcome more players and partners around the world.”

You can find out more about Blacknut’s services here.