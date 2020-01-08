News

Digital tabletop game studio Fantasy Flight Interactive to shut down in February

Digital tabletop game studio Fantasy Flight Interactive to shut down in February
By , Staff Writer

Digital tabletop video game studio Fantasy Flight Interactive will shut down altogether this February.

Studio head Tim Gerritsen confirmed the news (via LinkedIn), confirming the decision to close the firm next month. Launched in 2017, Fantasy Flight Interactive only produced one game during its lifespan, The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Game, which launched on PC and consoles, including Switch.

The company is owned by French publisher Asmodee Digital, which specialises in adapting tabletop board games into digital releases on mobile and consoles.

"Great sadness"

"It's with great sadness that I have to report that the decision has been made to close Fantasy Flight Interactive next month," wrote Gerritsen.

"I'm proud of the team and the game we've dedicated ourselves to for the past few years. It's a been an amazing journey with even more amazing people. I'm going to do my best to get my team placed in new positions."

No further information was revealed concerning the future of The Lord of the Rings: Adventure game.

In June last year, Asmodee Digital chief revenue and marketing officer Philippe Dao left the digital board game specialist to pursue other opportunities.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

Job News Jun 6th, 2019

Asmodee Digital chief revenue and marketing officer departs

News Jul 23rd, 2018

PAI Partners in talks to buy Catan maker Asmodee for $1.4 billion

Interview Jun 26th, 2018

Inspiration not just adaptation: Asmodee Digital's new editorial policy

Profile Oct 9th, 2017

"Our community of engaged players will count in the dozens of millions": The rise of digital board games

News May 17th, 2017

Pocket Gamer UK expands to cover the hottest new digital board games

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies