Enter the Gungeon shoots past three million units sold

By , Editor

Enter the Gungeon developer Dodge Roll Games has announced that the series has surpassed three million copies sold across all platforms.

Announced on Twitter, the developer did not break down the share of sales across the platforms. Dodge Roll has stated that the game sold 75,000 copies in its first two weeks of release on the Nintendo Switch, though that was according to a tweet from December 2017.

Since completing development on Enter the Gungeon, Dodge Roll has turned its attention to mobile, releasing pseudo-sequel Exit the Gungeon as part of Apple Arcade's launch line-up. The game is now being ported to PC and consoles in 2020.

Like a shot

Though we don't know exact sales figures, we do know that Enter the Gungeon was the sixth-best selling indie game of all time on Switch as of March 2019.

Our sister site PCGamesInsider spoke to Dodge Roll designer Dave Crooks in April 2019 about the decision to stop developing Enter the Gungeon and what lessons the studio had learned from its lengthy development period.


