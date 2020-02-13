Mobile World Congress 2020 cancelled due to "global concern" of coronavirus

The Global System for Mobile Communications (GSMA) has cancelled the Mobile World Congress 2020 due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

The annual conference that was set to take place in Barcelona at the end of February - which sees more than 100,000 people industry personnel from around the globe - has now been axed with regard to the keeping the host city safe.

Two further MWCC trade shows are due to take place later this year in Shanghai (June) and Los Angeles (October), though nothing has been announced regarding each's status yet.

"Future Editions"

"The host city parties respect and understand this decision," reads the official GSMA statement.

"The GSMA and the host city parties will continue to be working in unison and supporting each other for MWC Barcelona 2021 and future editions. Our sympathies at this time are with those affected in China, and all around the world."

Word of the conference being scrapped began shortly after Sony and Amazon withdrew their appearances because of the coronavirus.

Apple and Nintendo have also been affected by the current outbreak with iPhone manufacturing and Switch production both impacted as a result.