The Big Indie Pitch and Pocket Gamer Party lands in San Francisco next month

Mid-March marks the start of GDC, one of the biggest gaming shows in the US - and an amazing week for any games industry professional. We love it! And this year, the Steel Media team will be there with two fringe events!

The beloved international Big Indie Pitch competition series will make it’s next stop touring the world in San Francisco next month, with the mobile edition plus the PC and console edition, while the Pocket Gamer Party will also land during GDC week providing games industry folk a fun night of networking, music, relaxation and drinks!

Pocket Gamer Party in association with Mytona and NativeX @ GDC 2020

Date: Monday March 16th, 2020.

Location: The Grand, 520 4th Street, San Francisco, CA 94107, United States

Join us in San Francisco during the awesome GDC week for another spectacular Pocket Gamer Party. Straight after the first day of GDC, you're welcome at the Grand: an informal setting, top networking, and bar are included. It’s always a relaxed highlight of GDC week. Chill out in the company of game developers, publishers and other industry professionals. Make sure you register in advance as spaces are limited.

The Big Indie Pitch (Mobile Edition) in association with Kwalee and Photon, plus The Big Indie Pitch (PC & Console Edition) @ GDC 2020

Date: Wednesday March 18th, 2020.

Location: San Francisco, USA.

Join us in San Francisco during GDC week 2020 for networking and pitching in one of the world’s most diverse and interesting markets, as we once again put the spotlight on some of the best indie developers with two separate pitches for mobile developers, as well as PC and console developers. The unique speed dating format gives each developer four minutes with each panel of experts, meaning entrants will get real feedback from the event. The winner will also get editorial coverage on our Steel Media sites, making this a great chance to get your brand out there. Want to take part? If you think your game has what it takes, sign up here for the mobile edition, or sign up here for the PC and console edition.

Don’t miss out - places are going fast!

All of our fringe events are free to attend, but places are limited, so book now to avoid disappointment. See you there!

Meet Steel Media at GDC

The Steel Media team are out in force in San Francisco. If you'd like to arrange a meeting during the week do get in touch using this form or by contacting them:

CEO - Chris James - chris@steelmedia.co.uk

COO - Dave Bradley - dave.bradley@steelmedianetwork.com

B2C - Andreea.Ghiurca - andreea.ghiurca@steelmedia.co.uk

B2B - Stefan Metaxa - stefan.metaxa@steelmedia.co.uk

PocketGamer.Biz Editor - Ric Cowley - ric.cowley@steelmedianetwork.com

PocketGamer.com Editor - Dann Sullivan - dann.sullivan@steelmedianetwork.com

