Facebook Gaming and Sony pull out of GDC 2020 over coronavirus concerns

Both Facebook Gaming and Sony have chosen to pull out of GDC 2020 at the last minute due to concerns surrounding the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement on its website, Facebook Gaming stated that it will be removing its "booth footprint" from the show entirely. It is also advising its staff not to travel during the week of GDC.

Instead, Facebook Gaming will be posting any announcements intended for GDC as part of videos on its website. It will also be hosting remote meetings "in the coming weeks."

Maybe next year

"We thank UBM, GDC's parent company, for all they've done to help build the games industry, and appreciate their efforts to share safety guidelines and additional health measures as the event draws closer," says the statement.

"We're long-term partners with UBM, and we'll continue to collaborate with them in their efforts to support the game industry and gaming community. We plan to be at GDC next year and beyond."

Sony has also chosen to skip GDC due to health concerns and ever-changing travel restrictions. In a statement to GamesIndustry.biz, the company said that "we are disappointed to cancel our participation, but the health and safety of our global workforce is our highest concern. We look forward to participating in GDC in the future."

Hunkering down

Sony has already pulled out of several major events this far due to the virus outbreak. It chose to skip Mobile World Congress 2020, which was ultimately cancelled as more and more companies pulled out.

GDC 2020 is still scheduled to go ahead as planned, although it has placed heavy restrictions on Chinese visitors and exhibitors. China-based companies are allowed to attend, but only if they send a representative from the US.