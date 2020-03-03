News

Gismart ranked fastest-growing games company in Europe by FT 1000

By , Editor

UK-based mobile games publisher and developer Gismart has been named the fastest-growing company in the games industry by the Financial Times.

The FT 1000 list placed Gismart sixth overall out of 1,000 European companies. It claims to have grown its revenue by almost 9,000 per cent between 2015 and 2018 to $71 million.

Gismart is perhaps best known for music apps such as Beat Maker Go, Guitar Play, Piano Crush, and more. Its games include Cool Goal!, Domino Smash, Oil Tycoon, and Idle Port Tycoon.

Rapid growth

"At Gismart, we always focus on attracting top talent who have a deep understanding of the domain and have a passion for games and entertainment mobile products," said Gismart CEO and co-founder Dmitri Lipnitsky.

"Despite our rapid growth, we've managed to maintain a start-up spirited, open culture, giving each employee a say in the decision-making processes. We look forward to continuing to expand the business by increasing the value of our existing portfolio and bringing new games to the market."

Gismart invested $500,000 in social music app Jambl in December 2019. In October of that year, its game Cool Goal! cleared 35 million downloads.


Ric Cowley
Ric Cowley
Editor

Ric is the Editor of PocketGamer.biz, having started out as a Staff Writer on the site back in 2015. He received an honourable mention in both the MCV and Develop 30 Under 30 lists in 2016 and refuses to let anyone forget about it.

