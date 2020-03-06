Remote Control Productions welcomes Frag Games and Giant Gun Games to its roster

Production house Remote Control Productions has added Giant Gun Games and Frag Games to its roster.

RCP will offer expertise in HR, marketing, finances and game production. Furthermore, it will represent both studios in their business development.

"We have been focusing on international expansion a lot over the last three years," said Remote Control Productions CEO Hendrik Lesser.

"However, at the same time, we always said that we keep looking for great talents in our backyard. In this light, I'm happy that we deliver on both promises: expanding to the APAC region by signing Frag Games on the one hand and adding the skilled team from Giant Gun Games from our home market Germany."

Based in Lahore Pakistan, Frag Games operates as a full-service game studio with 60 employees, including game designers, quality analysts, engineers and artists.

"The partnership with RCP is key to taking Frag to the next level. We've worked on our craft since 2013, building a team that understands both the joy and toil of games," said Frag Games CEO Ali Ihsan.

"We're delighted to join the RCP family – their culture, experience, business savvy and industry knowledge are second to none. We are passionate about making great games and fully believe this deal is the best path to our goal: firmly planting Pakistan on the game industry map."

In 2018, Sascha Henrichs founded Giant Gun Games. Currently, the company has a team of nine, and is working on a roguelike first-person shooter called Maze Slaughter.

"RCP is excellently positioned in all areas related to game development. We are happy that Giant Gun Games has found a strong partner in RCP, who has our backs covered and paves the way for successful development," said Henrichs.

In August 2018, Dreamloop and Big Blue Studios joined the Remote Control Production's developer network.