Report: ESA to cancel E3 2020 as coronavirus looms

The Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) is due to be cancelled among coronavirus concerns.

That's according to a report by GI.biz and Ars Technica, where multiple sources have confirmed that the games event - due to take place across the second week in June within Los Angeles, California - has been scrapped to try and prevent the virus from spreading further.

Last week, the ESA reaffirmed its plans to push forward with E3 despite the fact that the city of Los Angeles declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus, but did note it would "continue to monitor" the situation.

"Cancel your E3 flights"

Texas games publisher Devolver Digital added further fuel to the fire by tweeting out a similar message about E3's cancellation to those that were looking to attend.

At the time of writing, the ESA has yet to make any official announcement surrounding E3 2020. PocketGamer.biz has reached out to E3 and its organisers for comment.

E3 has struggled to keep itself relevant for a number of years now, with the venue opening its doors to the public in 2017 for the first time. However, due to the rise of digital entertainment, companies have been increasingly skipping the event - most notably, Sony missed the event in 2019 and was on course to do without it again in 2020.

Last month, organisers of GDC officially postponed the event following health concerns about Covid-19. It was due to take place in San Francisco from March 16th to 20th.


