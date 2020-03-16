News

Lava Skull's third car-based football game Soccer Rally: Arena soft-launches in US

Lava Skull's third car-based football game Soccer Rally: Arena soft-launches in US
By , Staff Writer

UK-based games studio Lava Skull has soft-launched Soccer Rally: Arena in the US.

This is the third entry in the now eight-year-old series, which puts vehicles up against one another in a game of football. After several years of requests from fans, the newest iteration features three versus three multiplayer matches as well as cross-platform online play.

Designed specifically for the mobile platform, Soccer Rally: Arena features a top down camera so that players can view all the action and act fast.

Back of the net

Groups can gather friends and team up against the rest of the world with ranked party mode, or alternatively set up private parties to sharpen improve skills. A number of unlockable cars will be accessible for the user's garage.

Soccer Rally: Arena is available to download for US residents on the App Store and Google Play. No official release date has been given at this time.

Car football games were made popular by Psyonix with Supersonic Acrobatic Rocket-Powered Battle-Cars back in 2008 before the sport was taken to new levels via Rocket League in 2015.

Due to the success of Rocket League, Epic Games acquired Psyonix for an undisclosed fee.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

News Mar 9th, 2020

Rovio soft-launches Angry Birds Casual in the US for "early market testing"

News Feb 12th, 2020

Rovio soft-launches Angry Birds Tennis in US

230 Feature Mar 16th, 2020

51 top games in soft launch: From Marvel Super War and Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells to Minecraft Earth and Plants vs. Zombies 3

News Mar 13th, 2020

Niantic postpones Pokemon GO community day and rolls out update to help self-isolation

as News Mar 13th, 2020

Nintendo claims victory over mobile accessories firm Gamevice in patent dispute

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies