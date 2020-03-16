News

Asphalt 9: Legends breaks four million downloads on Switch

By , Staff Writer

Gameloft’s racing game Asphalt 9: Legends has hit four million downloads on Nintendo Switch.

The milestone has been hit just five months after the game hit the console. To mark the occasion, Gameloft will bring the game its biggest update to date.

Part of the update includes a new location, the Caribbean. On top of this, there will be 14 new car models to choose from — McLaren Senna, Ferrari LaFarrari Aperta, and more. Furthermore, more in-depth customisation options will be added, and the multiplayer mode will see some improvements.

What a rush

In October 2019, Asphalt 9: Legends hit one million downloads on mobile a week after it launched. Originally, the racing game was released on mobile in 2018.

As if the Asphalt racing series wasn’t enough, in December 2018, Gameloft announced a new mobile racing title dubbed Overdrive City - it is set to launch this year.

It's worth noting that some of the top-selling third-party games on Switch have only hit one million sales. Asphalt 9: Legends has an advantage in that it is free-to-play.


Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

