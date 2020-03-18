Riot launches first-ever mobile game Teamfight Tactics on March 19th

Californian-based developer Riot Games has revealed that it will launch Teamfight Tactics on mobile from March 19th, 2020.

Teamfight Tactics is an eight-person free-for-all strategy game where players combine League of Legends champions and items in different formations to defeat the seven other players in a match. Players place an army of characters on a grid-shaped game board for a last-player-standing automated battle.

This is the first mobile game from the League of Legends creators and will see the game arrive on both the App Store and Google Play with cross-play on PC.

Since launching in June 2019, the auto battler has surpassed 80 million players globally.

A decade on

"When we created League of Legends over 10 years ago, we never dreamed it would become this popular with so many players around the world," said Riot Games co-founder and co-chairman Marc Merrill.

"Now, as League enters its second decade, we’re thrilled to bring an authentic, competitive TFT experience to mobile, the first of many multi-platform efforts players will see this year."

Teamfight Tactics product lead Dax Andrus added: "Since launching TFT on PC just last year, we've been overwhelmed by the incredible response from players. Players have been asking us for more ways to play TFT, and we’re excited to share a mobile version that feels authentic to the PC experience while also keeping in mind the nuances and optimisation features that mobile players love.

Last year it was reported that Tencent and Riot Games are working together to develop a mobile version of League of Legends.

More recently, it was revealed that Riot Games expected heavy backlash from fans in the lead up to revealing the firm's upcoming mobile games.