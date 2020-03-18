Speak at the first Pocket Gamer Connects Digital next month

On April 6th to the 10th, Pocket Gamer Connects goes online-only for the first time with Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1 for a whole week of networking, seminars, pitching and more. And it could be your chance to share your industry knowledge with the rest of the games industry - without having to travel!

In our continuing effort to support the global games industry, our online conference will see many of the same benefits you can expect from a live Pocket Gamer Connects event, such as world-class speakers sharing their expertise on live ops, esports, game design, global trends, monetisation and more.

Call for speakers

We’re inviting anyone interested in speaking at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1 to get in touch. We’re particularly looking for experts on these topics:

AI/machine learning

Audio design

Big data

Blockchain/cryptocurrency/ICO

Business strategy

Company culture

Diversity

Esports

Financing (particularly real-world case studies)

Game mechanics

Game production

Global markets (data focus)

Growth

Indie success/failure stories

Influencer marketing

Live ops

Localisation

Monetisation

Narrative development

Piracy

Publishing principles

Social platform gaming

Talent acquisition

Team management

Technical workshops

UA

UX

If you’d like to share your wonderful knowledge with our industry audience, submit your proposal here, or contact patty.toledo@steelmedianetwork.com.

Not a speaker

No worries, you don’t have to be a speaker to get involved! You can register now and save with our Early Bird prices. But be quick; these discounts end at midnight tomorrow. Book now!