Speak at the first Pocket Gamer Connects Digital next month

On April 6th to the 10th, Pocket Gamer Connects goes online-only for the first time with Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1 for a whole week of networking, seminars, pitching and more. And it could be your chance to share your industry knowledge with the rest of the games industry - without having to travel!

In our continuing effort to support the global games industry, our online conference will see many of the same benefits you can expect from a live Pocket Gamer Connects event, such as world-class speakers sharing their expertise on live ops, esports, game design, global trends, monetisation and more.

Call for speakers

We’re inviting anyone interested in speaking at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1 to get in touch. We’re particularly looking for experts on these topics:

  • AI/machine learning
  • Audio design
  • Big data
  • Blockchain/cryptocurrency/ICO
  • Business strategy
  • Company culture
  • Diversity
  • Esports
  • Financing (particularly real-world case studies)
  • Game mechanics
  • Game production
  • Global markets (data focus)
  • Growth
  • Indie success/failure stories
  • Influencer marketing
  • Live ops
  • Localisation
  • Monetisation
  • Narrative development
  • Piracy
  • Publishing principles
  • Social platform gaming
  • Talent acquisition
  • Team management
  • Technical workshops
  • UA
  • UX

If you’d like to share your wonderful knowledge with our industry audience, submit your proposal here, or contact patty.toledo@steelmedianetwork.com.

Not a speaker

No worries, you don’t have to be a speaker to get involved! You can register now and save with our Early Bird prices. But be quick; these discounts end at midnight tomorrow. Book now!


