Speak at the first Pocket Gamer Connects Digital next month

On April 6th to the 10th, Pocket Gamer Connects goes online-only for the first time with Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1 for a whole week of networking, seminars, pitching and more. And it could be your chance to share your industry knowledge with the rest of the games industry - without having to travel!
In our continuing effort to support the global games industry, our online conference will see many of the same benefits you can expect from a live Pocket Gamer Connects event, such as world-class speakers sharing their expertise on live ops, esports, game design, global trends, monetisation and more.
Call for speakers
We’re inviting anyone interested in speaking at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1 to get in touch. We’re particularly looking for experts on these topics:
- AI/machine learning
- Audio design
- Big data
- Blockchain/cryptocurrency/ICO
- Business strategy
- Company culture
- Diversity
- Esports
- Financing (particularly real-world case studies)
- Game mechanics
- Game production
- Global markets (data focus)
- Growth
- Indie success/failure stories
- Influencer marketing
- Live ops
- Localisation
- Monetisation
- Narrative development
- Piracy
- Publishing principles
- Social platform gaming
- Talent acquisition
- Team management
- Technical workshops
- UA
- UX
If you’d like to share your wonderful knowledge with our industry audience, submit your proposal here, or contact patty.toledo@steelmedianetwork.com.
Not a speaker
No worries, you don’t have to be a speaker to get involved! You can register now and save with our Early Bird prices. But be quick; these discounts end at midnight tomorrow. Book now!
