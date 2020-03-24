Plague Inc. creator Ndemic Creations donates $250,000 to coronavirus relief efforts

Plague Inc. creator Ndemic Creations had donated $250,000 to aid in the fight against the Covid-19 outbreak.

As revealed on Ndemic Creations' site, the money will be split between the Coalition of Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the World Health Organisation's Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

"We are delighted that Ndemic Creations have so generously contributed to our crucial vaccine development work, especially as we tackle the unprecedented challenge of COVID-19," said CEPI CEO Dr Richard Hatchett.

"Games have an important role in raising awareness of the challenges the world is currently facing. Only through a concerted, global response—with the private sector working together with Governments and philanthropies, pooling resources and expertise—can we hope to stop such emerging epidemic threats."

UN Foundation CEO and president Elizabeth Cousens added: "In this unprecedented pandemic with unprecedented needs, global cooperation is more important than ever.

"I am so thankful to Ndemic Creations' contribution to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Their donation will support the World Health Organization's lifesaving work."

Stop the outbreak

On top of the financial support, Ndemic has added a new mode to Plague Inc., which allows players to "save the world from a deadly disease outbreak."

"Eight years ago, I never imagined the real world would come to resemble a game of Plague Inc. or that so many players would be using Plague Inc. to help them get through an actual pandemic," said Plague Inc. creator James Vaughan.

"We are proud to be able to help support the vital work of the WHO and CEPI as they work towards finding a vaccine for COVID-19".

In January, Ndemic was forced to remind players to look at the correct channels to learn about the coronavirus – not through playing Plague Inc. Last month, the pandemic-based title became the top paid app in the US due to its coronavirus association.