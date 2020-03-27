GameInfluencer appoints David An as new CEO

Influencer marketing and management agency GameInfluencer has announced David An as its new CEO.

An comes from a media and gaming background, bring over 20 years of experience to the position. Prior to this appointment, An held the role of managing director Korea and VP of business development at Aeria Games.

More recently, he was VP at ProSiebenSat1, where he launched a mobile streaming platform. An was also founder and CEO browser games directory, Rumble Media.

As GameInfluencer continues to expand, An will be tasked with expanding opportunities for non-gaming brands in the influencer marketing space.

"GameInfluencer has developed into one of the leading influencer marketing companies in the gaming industry. In our next phase, we will open up our network of game influencers to global non-gaming brands who seek creative ways to reach out to younger audiences. I am looking forward to working with the team and the coming months of growth," An said, regarding his appointment.

President & Co-founder of GameInfluencer Georg Broxtermann added: “I am very happy to pass on the CEO role to David. With his deep entrepreneurial experience and knowledge of dynamic influencer and media markets, he will take GameInfluencer to the next level.”

This story first appeared on InfluencerUpdate.biz.