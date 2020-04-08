News

SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off surpasses 14 million pre-registrations

By , Staff Writer

Pre-registration for SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off has exceeded 14 million players.

In the game, users find themselves behind the grill of The Krusty Krab – the restaurant in which SpongeBob works on the TV show. Players will serve a variety of characters from the Nickelodeon programme.

The title features a narrative-driven story, and users can collect items to customise various characters such as SpongeBob, Patrick Star and Mr Krabs.

Krusty Cook-Off is being developed by Tilting Point and Nukebox Studios in partnership with Nickelodeon. The former offered further details on the game back in November 2019 after its announcement.

Krabby Patty to go

"To reach 14 million pre-registrations in such a short span of time is an incredible achievement made possible by our hard-working team at Nukebox Studios and SpongeBob's loyal fans," said Tilting Point vice president of product Yang Wen.

"We look forward to continuing this momentum for SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off as we prepare for the game's launch this spring, and are excited for players to finally put their underwater culinary skills to the test."

Jukebox Studios CEO Amit Hardi added: "This milestone and the support that fans have shown SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off, continues to inspire us to create a memorable and addicting game that players will find themselves returning to over and over."

"Working with Tilting Point and Nickelodeon has allowed us to fulfil our vision for a great SpongeBob experience, and it is wonderful to see so many players join us from day one."

SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off is due to be released in Spring 2020. It is currently available in soft launch.

Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

