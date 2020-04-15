Attractive Interactive's Paper Game is crowned the winner of the first ever digital Big Indie Pitch

2020 is proving to be one of the most unpredictable years the industry have ever seen. Big conferences including GDC have been postponed, people are unable to travel quite as freely, and business is unstable. As such, we felt it was important to continue to highlight all of the indie talent in any way we can.

So, enter the first-ever digital Big Indie Pitches, which took place as a part of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1.

Taking place over four days, with more than 1100 attendees across 60 countries joining us, Pocket Gamer Connects Digital saw over 160 speakers impart their expertise across 7 tracks, alongside more than 260 digital meetings take plabe. As always, we also hosted a range of roundtables and fringe events such as The Big Indie Pitch too.

All in all, this meant that we were still able to bring together 24 of the most exciting mobile developers from all over the world in order to showcase their latest works to some of our most established judges, and of course, our sponsors which included the likes of Lion Studios by Applovin, Azur Games, Poki, and our season sponsors G-Star.

Of course, this made it another extremely competitive pitch, with more than one tough decision having to be made in the course of the judging and voting.

However, as always there can only be one winner, and that developer was Attractive Interactive for their title Paper Game, a game all about creating your own platforming levels through art and photos.

For those not in the know, The Big Indie Pitch is a regular event run by the makers of PocketGamer.biz. It gives indie developers the chance to pitch their games to industry experts and journalists in a speed-dating-style format. Teams get the opportunity to get valuable feedback on their games, as well as win great prizes such as promotional packages and, more importantly, the coveted Big Indie Pitch bat.

Of course, Paper Game, as you already know, was the winner, but we always award prizes for the top three. So read on to not only find out more about Paper Game but also our runners up and honourable mention.

1st Place - Paper Game by Attractive Interactive

Ever wondered what it would be like to create your own level from scratch using nothing more than a pen and paper, or whatever else is lying around your room? Well, look no more, as Paper Game offers that in abundance. Not only that, but it also offers tight and challenging platforming action too.

Described lovingly by the developers as Mario Maker on phone, in many ways this game goes much beyond that and even throws in elements of LittleBigPlanet and Scribblenauts too. Rather than creating levels within a custom maker, players can literally draw their own level, or even take a photo of their own course using household objects, before adding it into the game in a matter of seconds.

From here players can not only take on their own crazy creations but even share these around the world in order to make a truly limitless platformer, in terms of both content and imagination.

2nd Place - Mew and Me by Mew and Me

Gaming doesn't just have to be for us humans. In fact, gaming can and should be for all, especially our feline friends. Enter Mew and Me, a collection of tablet games just for cats. From playing with string to catching virtual flies, and even allowing them to stalk and hunt prey, this collection has everything our furry friends would want.

Of course, there's a lot for any loving cat owner too, as the game allows you to play along with your pet, and also records their usage, so you can see everything they've been up to. Don't be too upset if they end up being better at the game than you are.

3rd Place - Wreckout by Huey Games

Wreckout is a game that mixes air hockey, Speedball 2, Arkanoid and Rocket League into one glorious retro-inspired multiplayer battler. In the game, players must fling the ball at their opponent's end section in order to destroy all of their blocks.

Of course, it's never as simple as that, as players can stop shots mid-flight, utilise the environment, and even ram their opponents. The game may still be in development, but it already looks set to be a perfect couch multiplayer title.

Finally, Wreckout was one of our honourable mentions at our flagship Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020 event, and as such has gone one better with its return. Maybe we'll see it even higher up the honours list in the future.

Honourable Mention - Unnatural Disaster by Rumor Games

Having God-like powers has become something of a common gaming mechanic. So much so that it can be seen within many city builders and top-down battlers. However, what happens when you're not that loving God looking to help your tiny citizens, but are instead a vengeful God looking to use all of your powers to destroy everything in sight? Well, Unnatural Disaster is what happens.

In this game, players are armed with a range of God-like powers, such as the ability to cast tornadoes, earthquakes and thunderous lightning. What's more, players must use these powers in order to strategically smash and destroy skyscrapers and entire cities to dust. Just be careful, sometimes destruction is not as easy as it seems.

Want to show off your exciting new game? We host Big Indie Pitch events throughout the year, so be sure to keep an eye on our events page for an event near you.

