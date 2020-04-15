News

Pop star Selena Gomez files lawsuit against Clothes Forever developer LoveCrunch

Pop star Selena Gomez files lawsuit against Clothes Forever developer LoveCrunch
By , Staff Writer

Pop star Selena Gomez has filed a lawsuit against Clothes Forever - Styling Game developer LoveCrunch accusing them of stealing and profiting off her image and brand.

As reported by TMZ, Gomez claims the game has "ripped off" the singer's cover photo from the publication Flare, and used it to promote the title across the App Store. Gomez then claims that she has built up her brand over the course of her career, with a sponsored post now worth up to $800,000.

Clothes Forever is a fashion game that allows players to dress like their favourite celebrities and design their own fashion brand. Famous faces such as Beyonce, Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift appear too, though whether any of the celebrities actually gave their permission to the developer is up for debate.

"Bug-riddled"

In the documents filed, Gomez maintains that her reputation has been thrown into question due to the quality and association of Clothes Forever, which she states as "bug-riddled"

Clothes Forever launched three years ago and currently stands at a 2.9 out of five rating on the App Store from 457 reviews.

The singer is suing for damages, profits made as a result and for the game to stop using her likeness.

Epic Games faced a number of lawsuits surrounding dance emotes in battle royale behemoth Fortnite, including musician Leo Pellegrino as well as former Maryland basketball players Jared Nickens and Jaylen Brantley.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

1 News Jun 6th, 2019

Developers sue Apple over App Store fees

News May 14th, 2019

US Supreme Court declares Apple can face monopoly lawsuits

News Nov 26th, 2018

Apple heads to Supreme Court over App Store 'monopoly'

News Apr 9th, 2020

Cooking Mama: Cookstar launch spoiled by cryptocurrency mining rumours and potential lawsuits

1 Feature Apr 8th, 2020

48 notable mobile games released in March 2020 you may have missed

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies