Jagex hires three new executive producers to grow RuneScape and other unannounced games

British games developer Jagex has hired three new executive producers.

Firstly, Jesse America has been made executive producer of an online RPG that is yet to be announced. He brings with him 18 years of experience in the industry. Previously, he worked for Activision Blizzard in various senior production roles. America has worked on Call of Duty: Mobile and King's Candy Crush Saga franchise.

Next, Mario Rizzo has been named executive producer of an unannounced MMO. He has worked with MMORPG's for 17 years. Rizzo began his career with Sony, before going on to work in global publishing for Ubisoft and Electronic Arts.

Rizzo also co-founded Artisan Studios, of which he was the CEO.

The final hire – with 30 years of experience – is Jendrik Posche as technical executive producer. Posche will work across the entire studio to aid in technical initiatives.

"Three remarkable talents"

"We are delighted to welcome these three remarkable talents to the Jagex team," said Jagex senior vice president of game development Nick Beliaeff.

"Each one of them brings a wealth of industry experience to the role and tremendous leadership experience in the oversight of high-performance development teams that release industry-leading products.

"They will play a crucial role in the continuous evolution of Jagex by building and expanding the RuneScape Franchise and the technologies that makes them great, while developing exciting new games that build upon our portfolio of living games."

Jagex CEO Phil Mansell added: "Even through this unprecedented pandemic, we recognise the importance of investing in exceptional talent and we still plan to continue to build our talent pool throughout 2020.

"Jesse, Mario and Jendrik have joined the leadership responsible for vibrant, dedicated and talented development teams, and I couldn't be more excited to see the foundations laid for the next exciting chapters in Jagex's story."

In January 2020, the developer added six specialists to its team – David Bamberger, Ouni Kwon, Joeyray Hall, Mike Donatelli, Stewart Stanbury and Anna Mostyn-Williams. Last October, Jagex hired veterans from Bungie and Epic Games.