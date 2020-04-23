Finnish studio Reworks raises $4.3 million led by EQT Ventures

Helsinki-based studio Reworks has raised €4 million ($4.3) million from a round of funding led by EQT Ventures.

Founded in 2018, the firm is helmed by former Sumoing staff, who have been creating apps and games together for seven years. Other investors include Play Ventures and Huuuge Games CEO Anton Gauffin.

Simultaneously, the studio has launched Redecor, an interactive home designer game that allows players to remodel their home as they see fit. This is the first release from Reworks, with funds raised going towards the growth of the title.

"More than a decade"

"We’ve been working at the intersection of creative apps and games for more than a decade,” said Reworks CEO and co-founder Ilkka Teppo.

"With Redecor, we wanted to fuse a home design app and mobile game, bringing to life a creative hobby platform for all home decor lovers. We believe there's a huge opportunity in this category and the possibilities are far greater than what’s currently available.

"By partnering with EQT Ventures and combining the team's mobile expertise with our own experience, we believe we can take this category to the next level."

Redecor is available to download from both the App Store and Google Play

As part of the investment EQT Venture partner and investment advisor Lars Jörnow has joined the Reworks board.

This is the second successful funding round by Reworks as when established in March 2019 the studio raised $1.5 million in pre-seed investment with the company pledging to challenge the "customisation games" market.