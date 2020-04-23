News

Educational game streaming service Hatch Kids launches in UK and Ireland

Educational game streaming service Hatch Kids launches in UK and Ireland
By , Staff Writer

Mobile game streaming service Hatch has launched its educational child-friendly platform Hatch Kids in the UK and Ireland.

The Finnish studio offers 80 premium games within the service, featuring titles from Studio Pango, Sago Mini and Rovio Entertainment. Angry Birds Go! Turbo Edition is one of several exclusive games on Hatch Kids too.

Anyone that possesses a Samsung Electronics phone or tablet can apply for a special promotion that gifts a complimentary two months free trial.

"Safe space"

"Hatch Kids is a safe space online for families with children ages 2 to 8 to play, create and learn together, featuring dozens of games from the world’s top kids publishers and content based in part on Finland’s early education curriculum," reads the service's description.

Hatch Kids has launched on Android in the UK and Ireland but is due to roll out on iOS later this year. The service is also available in Denmark, Finland, Sweden and Norway.

Hatch Kids was recently made free until April due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

We previously spoke to Hatch Entertainment head of customer service Pascal Debroek on the future of streaming mobile games.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

News Feb 12th, 2020

Rovio refocusing mobile streaming service Hatch to save $6.5 million in 2020

News Jun 6th, 2019

Hatch and Samsung team to bring 5G cloud gaming to the US

Interview Apr 29th, 2019

Hatch on game subscriptions and streaming: "We’re basically opening up the floodgates of creativity"

as News Apr 5th, 2019

Hatch partners with Samsung to bring 5G games service to South Korea

News Mar 5th, 2019

Rovio in talks with several investors for Hatch streaming funding boost

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies