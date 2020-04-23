News

Google Stadia mobile app surpasses one million installs in five months

Google Stadia mobile app surpasses one million installs in five months
By , Staff Writer

Google's cloud game streaming service Stadia has exceeded one million sales in five months since launch.

As reported by Reuters (via Sensor Tower), Stadia is looking to have made a little bit of a comeback after offering the service to users for free during the months of April and May. Additionally, it's likely the increased numbers are because more people are inside due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This rise in traffic has been shared across the majority of mobile games, with downloads as whole witnessing a rise of 75 per cent in Q1 2020 when compared to the Q1 2019.

Doubled launch week

Further data stated that following the announcement of the free two-month access for Stadia, 225,000 downloads were made globally across the App Store and Google Play.

This represented a 50 per cent increase over the number of installs made during its launch week in November 2019. Considering that the succeeding months after release showed that Stadia mobile downloads halved, this recent resurgence will be a welcome bit of news for Google. 

In March, we revealed that Google Stadia's mobile app has been downloaded 657,000 times since launch, suggesting that 107,000 units were picked up over the previous two months.

Outside of Stadia, AppsFlyer revealed that Google has become the number one company for mobile app advertising.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

1 News Mar 20th, 2020

Exclusive: Google mobile downloads suggest Stadia has sold 107,000 units in the last two months

News Jan 15th, 2020

Exclusive: Google Stadia mobile downloads have halved since November

Mobile Mavens May 31st, 2019

Does Apple and Google's 70/30 revenue share model work for indies?

3 Comment & Opinion Dec 14th, 2018

Why the 70:30 App Store revenue split is doomed

News Apr 9th, 2020

Google Stadia Pro is free for two months

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies