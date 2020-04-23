Google Stadia mobile app surpasses one million installs in five months

Google's cloud game streaming service Stadia has exceeded one million sales in five months since launch.

As reported by Reuters (via Sensor Tower), Stadia is looking to have made a little bit of a comeback after offering the service to users for free during the months of April and May. Additionally, it's likely the increased numbers are because more people are inside due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This rise in traffic has been shared across the majority of mobile games, with downloads as whole witnessing a rise of 75 per cent in Q1 2020 when compared to the Q1 2019.

Doubled launch week

Further data stated that following the announcement of the free two-month access for Stadia, 225,000 downloads were made globally across the App Store and Google Play.

This represented a 50 per cent increase over the number of installs made during its launch week in November 2019. Considering that the succeeding months after release showed that Stadia mobile downloads halved, this recent resurgence will be a welcome bit of news for Google.

In March, we revealed that Google Stadia's mobile app has been downloaded 657,000 times since launch, suggesting that 107,000 units were picked up over the previous two months.

Outside of Stadia, AppsFlyer revealed that Google has become the number one company for mobile app advertising.