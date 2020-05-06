Save the date: Blockchain Gamer LIVE! Digital online-only conference, July 13-17

We are delighted to announce an all-new virtual conference for the blockchain games industry - from the makers of BlockchainGamer.biz and the Pocket Gamer Connects series of international events - Blockchain Gamer LIVE! Digital #1.

From Monday July 13 to Friday July 17, over 500 industry professionals from all around the world will log onto our innovative online platform and learn from 60 of the blockchain industry’s top experts, encapsulating the spirit of the existing Blockchain Gamer LIVE! events that have run in Hong Kong, London and elsewhere.

Tickets are on sale now with Early Bird discounts, so make sure you book your tickets for Blockchain Gamer LIVE! Digital #1 for a week of insightful seminars, panels, networking and more.

Read on to discover what awaits you at Blockchain Gamer LIVE! Digital.

Conference tracks

From Monday to Friday, you’ll be able to select from a programme of great live video content full of expert insight and practical advice from over 60 speakers across six themed conference tracks. As this conference is all about blockchain, topics will range from the very basics of blockchain to investment trends in the industry.

You’ll be able to watch the tracks live or catch up with recorded videos in your own time - and if you’re online while the speakers are presenting, you’ll be able to interact with questions and conversation, much like a live event. Below is the current list of tracks we have in store for you:

Blockchain Basics: your entry to the key concepts, advantages and challenges of blockchain starts here Now & Next – Top Trends in Blockchain Gaming: the issues and ideas shaping the blockchain games industry today and tomorrow NFT Know-How: everything you need to know (and plenty you didn’t even imagine) about digital item sales Blockchain Game Design: tips, tricks, opportunities and challenges in making games that take advantage of the blockchain Game Dev Stories: leading devs share their 'making of' stories about creating and running top blockchain titles Show Me The Money: investment trends, innovative models… how and where to raise cash in these challenging times!

We’re in the process of confirming speakers for our first online blockchain gaming event, so make sure you stay tuned for any updates as we prepare a wonderful list of blockchain industry experts.

If you’re an expert speaker yourself and would like to share your insights with us, please tell us a little more about your proposed topic.

Or if you’ve seen an expert speaker at another event that you’d like to present their thoughts at this event, please tell us here.

Example of an online panel session from Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1

Around the clock networking

Aside from the talks, you'll have the full week to connect with other attendees, to meet, discuss, do deals and make plans using the all-new online meeting system. The system will go live a week or two ahead of the event.

The event is called Connects because that’s what we help you do; connect with the whole gaming industry, from students and indie studios to the media, international investors and publishers. No other events put you in touch with the entire mobile gaming industry like our conferences, and this remains true of Blockchain Gamer LIVE! Digital.

Show Me The Money!

The theme of this first Blockchain Gamer LIVE! Digital? Show Me The Money! As investors go on the defensive and projects are delayed, what’s the best strategy for surviving, thriving and raising cash in the blockchain space? While we’ll cover a ton of subjects at the event, our overarching theme will be how to raise and make money.

Book your virtual ticket now

Blockchain Gamer LIVE! Digital #1 is set to make an impressive debut this July, make sure you join us by booking now! Tickets are currently on sale with our Early Bird prices. Don’t miss out on this hugely subsidised ticket opportunity.