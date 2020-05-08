Rogue Games raises $2 million to expand to console games

US game publisher Rogue Games has announced it’s closed a $2 million funding round.

This brings its total funding to $3.4 million.

Runa Capital led the round, with Mighty Capital, ex-NFL star Ronnie Lott, and Joe Montana’s Liquid 2 Ventures also participating as new investors.

Runa’s GP Andre Bliznyuk joins Rogue Games’ board.

As part of the deal, Rogue also announced its first console game, a F2P fighting game for PC and nextgen consoles called Coreupt. Up-to-this-point, all Rogue’s games had been mobile.

“We have an amazing development pipeline with a lot of original, innovative games scheduled for this year alone,” commented Rogue CEO Mike DeLaet.

“Our new funds will allow us to continue to grow and invest in new platforms and services and ensure our games continue to capture deep engagement with a global gaming audience.”