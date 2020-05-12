News

Top Eleven celebrates 220 million downloads and seven-year partnership with José Mourinho

Top Eleven celebrates 220 million downloads and seven-year partnership with José Mourinho
By , Staff Writer

Serbian developer Nordeus has revealed that its popular mobile sports game Top Eleven has surpassed 220 million downloads globally.

This information was unveiled as part of Top Eleven's 10th-anniversary celebrations, which included the seven-year partnership with the face of the franchise and Tottenham Hotspur F.C. manager, José Mourinho.

Launched in 2010, the football manager title has accumulated 27 billion matches from the touchline, 262 billion minutes of gameplay and 75 million League trophies won.

Nordeus also confirmed that Indonesia claimed the highest number of registrations worldwide for Top Eleven at 26,474,124. Turkey followed in second at 22,850,854, before Brazil rounded out the top three with 15,479,554.

"Learn by playing"

“When I was a kid, everyone wanted to be a football player, not a manager," said Mourinho.

"Now I find lots of people dream to be a manager, and games such as Top Eleven have the responsibility to give kids a chance to be a manager every day. They learn by playing and enjoying the game, and they can learn the job of being a football manager without having to be a player… just like me."

Nordeus CEO Branko Milutinović added: "From the beginning we always envisaged growth, but even I could not have predicted such significant strides in just 10 years. Top Eleven is the game that put Nordeus on the map and helped the company become what it is today,

Going forward the company has a "lot more on the horizon" for Top Eleven, with Mourinho continuing to be a representative for the game after recently extending his deal until 2022.

Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

News May 12th, 2015

Top Eleven signs up 100 million registered mobile players

Interview May 2nd, 2017

"Everyone told us we were idiots!": CEO Branko Milutinović on the rise of Nordeus

News Jan 18th, 2017

Nordeus swaps football for fantasy MOBA/CCG with soft-launched Spellsouls: Duel of Legend

Hall of Fame Jun 23rd, 2016

Hall of Fame: Branko Milutinovic

Interview May 10th, 2016

We're more Supercell than Machine Zone, says Nordeus CEO Branko Milutinovic

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies