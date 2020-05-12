News

Ubisoft to host digital showcase on July 12th

By , Staff Writer

French publishing giant Ubisoft will hold an "E3-style" digital showcase on July 12th, 2020.

The online-only event - known as Ubisoft Forward - will feature reveals, exclusive games news and more.

A safe assumption would be that Assassins Creed Valhalla will make an appearance. The latest entry in the franchise was revealed in a live stream with artist Bosslogic

"Save the date"

In March, the ESA cancelled E3 due to the coronavirus before confirming that a digital format would not replace the event. As a result, companies such as Ubisoft, Microsoft and more began to look at online alternatives.

Head on over to PCGamesInsider.biz for the full story.

We recently spoke with Ubisoft Montpellier senior producer Abdelhak Elguess regarding the development of Rayman Mini for Apple Arcade and why the company felt it was right to be there on launch day.

 


Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

