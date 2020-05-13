Multiscription is launching a new subscription service for free-to-play mobile games

Danish firm Multiscription will launch an in-game subscription service for free-to-play games.



The new service, named Unleashd, will allow publishers to add their titles to the subscription. Those who join can still offer rewards and in-app purchases. Unleashd would prove beneficial to users to lessen the number of active subscriptions.

On top of this, users will get access to unique in-game items, content, events and more.

Furthermore, publishers that add their games to the service will receive revenue based on their player base. So far, Nito Games, Amuzo, Full HP and Northplay have begun to work with Multiscription to include their games.

"Subscriptions have become our favourite way to enjoy all kinds of services, from games to shopping to movies and music – but not free-to-play games. With Unleashd, we offer a subscription service that caters to the vast majority of mobile gamers who play free-to-play games every day," said Teis Mikkelsen, Co-Founder and CEO of Multiscription.

"Subscriptions for free-to-play games have the potential to change the industry in the same way that the shift from premium to free-to-play gaming shook up the industry a decade ago."