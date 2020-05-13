News

Epic Games gives a first look at Unreal Engine 5

Epic Games gives a first look at Unreal Engine 5
By , Staff Writer

Epic Games has given a first look at its new Unreal Engine 5.

The new development tool will enter preview for next-generation consoles in early 2021 with a launch set for later that year. Unreal Engine 5 will be compatible with current and next-gen consoles, PC, Mac, iOS and Android.

Furthermore, Epic Games has now waived the first $1 million of revenue generated through games made with its engines. Developers can download and use the tool for free, and not pay royalties until they have hit the $1 million.

At Pocket Gamer Connects Digital, Epic Games senior engine evangelist Alan Noon explained why creators should choose the Unreal Engine, stating that: "Amazing things are being made with UE4."

Epic services

The American firm has launched its Epic Online Services. Across consoles, PC and Mobile, Epic Games released services such as friends, matchmaking, leaderboards, achievements, lobbies and accounts. As of now, developers can get access to those features for free.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Dec 22nd, 2015

Epic releases Unreal Match 3, its free mobile development learning tool

News May 7th, 2020

Fortnite draws in over 350 million players

News May 1st, 2020

Epic cancels Fortnite World Cup 2020

News Apr 30th, 2020

Update: Fortnite launches weaponless Party Royale mode

News Apr 28th, 2020

Epic Games's $2 million Fortnite Champion Series Invitational announced for May 9th

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies