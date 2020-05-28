News

Carry1st raises $4 million to help grow mobile games in Africa

Date Type Companies involved Size
May 28th, 2020 investment Carry1st $4m
Carry1st raises $4 million to help grow mobile games in Africa
By , Staff Writer

Mobile games publisher Carry1st has generated $2.5 million through it latest round of funding, taking the overall total of capital raised to $4 million.

This new round of finance was led by early-stage tech startup investors CRE Venture Capital, with further notable contributions from Perivoli Innovations, Chandaria Capital, Lateral Capital, Transsion's Future Hub, and Kam Kronenberg III, among others.

All proceeds will go towards recruiting "top-tier talent", as well as investing in new platform technology and publishing new content.

CRE Venture Capital managing partner Pardon Makumbe will join the Carry1st board, alongside former Scopely senior vice-president and now One Team Partners chief product officer Henry Lowenfels.

Multiple games planned

"Social gaming is the largest and fastest-growing form of mobile media, grossing more than three times all other app categories combined," said Carry1st CEO Cordel Robbin-Coker.

"Our mission is to bring this world of interactive content to Africa and likewise to connect Africa to the world. Our belief is that building a local publisher, with differentiated tech and operating capabilities across marketing, distribution, and monetisation is the way to be this bridge. We are pleased to partner with CRE and our investor group to accelerate this vision."

Makumbe added: "We are excited to partner with the world-class team at Carry1st to take the pain out of distributing and monetising games across Africa. The continent is young, vibrant, and mobile-first - by focusing on the building blocks, we believe Carry1st is well-positioned to define the category and catalyse the development of the industry for Africa's over 1.3 billion consumers."

The publisher plans to partner with international studios to launch multiple games in 2020 and scale its audience to over a million monthly active users.

In-game advertisement platform AdInMO recently secured a $500,000 investment that will be used to help scale up the technology's capabilities.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

as News May 21st, 2020

MyGamez partners with Small Giant Games on Empires & Puzzles' Chinese Android launch

News May 20th, 2020

Advertisement platform AdInMo secures $500,000 in funding

as News Mar 3rd, 2020

Singapore-based mobile games publisher Potato Play raises $500,000 to expand operations

as News Feb 14th, 2020

Middle Eastern games publishing platform Tamatem locks $3.5 million in funding

News Jul 17th, 2019

Merge Games opens $4 million indie games fund

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies