Microsoft adds another five games to Project xCloud on Android

Microsoft has added a further five games to its cloud gaming platform Project xCloud on Android.

As announced in an update, the new titles are Ori and the Will of the Wisps, which was released earlier this year, and closing entry to the Arkham trilogy Batman: Arkham Knight.

Popular fighting game Mortal Kombat X will bring its fatalities to Android, while LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham joins the fray. The final game to be added to Project xCloud on Android is Pillars of Eternity.

The platform entered preview on iOS devices in February 2020, though only in the UK, US and Canada.

Continued growth

"Project xCloud has continued to grow and evolve since preview started last year, giving gamers more flexibility to decide when and how they play. But at the end of the day, we know that it's all about the games," said Xbox Wire editor in chief Will Tuttle.

"That's why we're so happy to announce that we've got five new titles hitting the Project xCloud preview for Android."

In April, it was revealed that Microsoft's cloud gaming platform has proven popular as it boasts "hundreds of thousands" of active users. That same month, the streaming service came to 11 countries across Western Europe.