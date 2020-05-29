News

Microsoft adds another five games to Project xCloud on Android

Microsoft adds another five games to Project xCloud on Android
By , Staff Writer

Microsoft has added a further five games to its cloud gaming platform Project xCloud on Android.

As announced in an update, the new titles are Ori and the Will of the Wisps, which was released earlier this year, and closing entry to the Arkham trilogy Batman: Arkham Knight.

Popular fighting game Mortal Kombat X will bring its fatalities to Android, while LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham joins the fray. The final game to be added to Project xCloud on Android is Pillars of Eternity.

The platform entered preview on iOS devices in February 2020, though only in the UK, US and Canada.

Continued growth

"Project xCloud has continued to grow and evolve since preview started last year, giving gamers more flexibility to decide when and how they play. But at the end of the day, we know that it's all about the games," said Xbox Wire editor in chief Will Tuttle.

"That's why we're so happy to announce that we've got five new titles hitting the Project xCloud preview for Android."

In April, it was revealed that Microsoft's cloud gaming platform has proven popular as it boasts "hundreds of thousands" of active users. That same month, the streaming service came to 11 countries across Western Europe.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Apr 9th, 2020

Microsoft is bringing Project xCloud streaming service to Western Europe

News Jan 23rd, 2020

Project xCloud makes its way to Canada as part of preview rollout

News Apr 30th, 2020

Microsoft's Project xCloud accumulates "hundreds of thousands" of active users

News Mar 12th, 2020

Microsoft and Ubisoft are looking at digital events to replace E3

News Feb 13th, 2020

Microsoft's Project xCloud launches preview on iOS

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies