Admix raises $7 million in a Series A funding round

London-based start-up Admix has raised $7 million in a Series A funding round.

Force Over Mass led the investment, with further participation from Speedinvest, Sure Valley Ventures and Nigel Morris, the former CEO for the Americas and EMEA at Dentsu Aegis.

"We have been continually impressed by Admix's vision and execution. In-game advertising is a massive opportunity, and Admix already offers developers exposure to over $80bn in ad spending, making it well-placed to lead in this space," said Force Over Mass' Lucas Stoops.

Speedinvest's Philip Specht added: "We continue to back Admix with great enthusiasm. They have a first-mover advantage when it comes to non-intrusive, programmatic in-game advertising which positions the company well to become a dominant player in this massive market. What excites us, in particular, is the defensibility that the company has built up through cutting-edge technology and network effects."

Catch those ads

With a focus on monetisation ad space across games, esports, virtual and augmented reality games, the company was founded in 2018. Its main selling point is that it does not rely on an agency model; rather, the company builds an infrastructure that enables in-game ads to scale.

"We have spent the last two years building our platform and partnerships with publishers and advertisers. Now it takes about 1 hour for developers to go from integration to revenue. This opens up a huge amount of 'virtual estate' currently not monetised, in every platform from mobile to esport or VR. Our analytics also learn about the gameplay and help optimise in-game revenue in a smart way," said Admix CEO Samuel Huber.

"The concept of putting ads in games is obviously not new, but the scalability of our solution is what is revolutionary, delivering instant and consistent revenue to game makers, or streaming platforms. This, coupled with the fact that 1.5B people play games globally every day, means that gaming is becoming a truly mainstream advertising channel."

