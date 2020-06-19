Skillz is hosting tournaments to raise money for the NAACP

Mobile games platform Skillz will hold "Gaming for Good" tournaments this weekend as part of Juneteenth which marks the end of slavery in the US.

The competitions will commence on June 19th from 10am PT and will run until June 20th 10pm PT. Money raised from these tournaments will go to the NAACP Empowerment Programs and will be used in the charity's mission to get equal rights and put a stop to racism.

Games that will have tournaments include 21 Blitz, Big Run Solitaire, Blackout Blitz, Block Blitz, Bubble Shooter Arena, Bubble Shooter Tournaments, Diamond Strike, Dominoes Gold, Jewel Blitz, Pro Pool - Ultimate 8 Ball, and Spider Solitaire Cube.

Furthermore, the firm now has an employee match program to support anti-racial and social justice charities.

Fight for good

This is not the first time that Skillz has hosted tournaments for charity to make a positive change. Earlier this year, the games platform raised money with its players to donate to the red cross, almost $40,000 was given to the health organisation.

"Skillz wants to be part of building a world that lives up to our ideals of fairness," said Skillz founder and CEO Andrew Paradise.

"We support the Black community, and the Black Lives Matter protesters by standing in solidarity with our employees, players, and developers who are advocating for justice."