Report: Apple has rejected Facebook Gaming app at least five times already

Apple has reportedly rejected Facebook's Gaming app at least five times since the social network began submitting it to the App Store in February.

As reported by the New York Times, Facebook has been repeatedly submitting its app to Apple with major design revisions each time, only to be rejected due to section 4.7 of its app rules.

The section states that apps containing HTML5 games, like those offered in the Facebook Gaming app, can appear on the App Store as long as "code distribution isn’t the main purpose of the app" and "the code is not offered in a store or store-like interface".

Try, try, try again

According to the report, Facebook is now considering uploading a version of the Gaming app which doesn't feature any games at all. The app also offers up access to livestreams on Facebook's platform and social networking with other gamers.

Apple rejecting apps containing other games is nothing particularly new. Subscription-based service GameClub, which recently launched on Android, was rejected by Apple 127 times before it gained approval on the App Store, according to Bloomberg.

The platform holder is also cracking down on apps in China that don't have an ISBN. The new rules will go into place at the end of June.