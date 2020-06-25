Sony, DICE, Square Enix, Bandai Namco and Wizards of the Coast all confirmed to speak at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020 goes live on Monday, September 14 to Friday, September 18, and we’re delighted to announce the first set of speakers for this fantastic event.
Unfortunately this year, we cannot return to the wonderful home of mobile games, due to the current global situation. But we can do the next best thing and bring our show online!
Over 1,500 industry professionals from all around the world will log onto their computers to hear from more than 220 of the world’s leading authorities in the games industry 14 themed conference tracks
Similarly to our previous two online conferences in April and June respectively, each track will be streamed live, recorded and be made available on demand, so you can interact with our speakers during their talks through our Q&As or catch up at a later time if you can’t quite make the stream.
And to give you a small appetiser of what’s to come, we’ve prepared an incredible first list of speakers. Read on to find out who you will be hearing from online at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020 this September:
- BANDAI NAMCO, Karim Farghaly, Senior Director of BD
- Black Block, Robin Squire, CEO & Co-founder
- BON Games, Ilkka Immonen, CEO & Co-founder
- DICE, Fawzi Mesmar, Head of Design
- DigiPlay Gaming, Brandon Cordell Jones, Game Designer
- East Side Games, Josh Nilson, CEO & Co-founder
- Edge, David Yarnton, Chairman & Co-founder
- Elite Game Developers, Joakim Achrén, Founder & CEO
- ENCE Esports, Mika Kuusisto, CEO
- FarBridge, Donald Harris, Producer & BD
- Fellow Traveller, Des Gayle, Production Manager
- Housemarque, Eevi Korhonen, Narrative Designer
- MiTale, Natasha Skult, Founder & CEO
- mixi, Langer Lee, Director, Corporate Planning & Strategy, Digital Entertainment
- Nitro Games, Jussi Tähtinen, CEO
- One 3 Creative, Houston Howard, Chief Storyteller
- Perfect Day Productions, Josh Ayala, CEO
- Quicksave Interactive, Elina Arponen, CEO & Co-founder
- Resistance Games, Jussi Autio, Creative Director
- Riot Games, Mark Cox, European Director of Brand
- RocketRide Games, Louis Rene Auclair, Founder & Chief Jumper
- SOFTGAMES, Alexander Krug, CEO & Founder
- Sony Pictures Entertainment, David Kim, Executive Director, Consumer Products, Interactive Games
- Square Enix, Albert Custodio Martinez, Product Lead Mobile
- Super Evil Megacorp, Kristian Segerstrale, CEO
- Take This, Eve Crevoshay, Executive Director
- Toadman Interactive, Christopher Bergstresser, COO
- Wizards of the Coast, Dan McAuliffe, Executive Producer
We will reveal more of our speaker lineup leading up to the event in September, so make sure you stay tuned and bookmark our official site for any updates.
Book now and save
Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to learn from the games industry’s biggest and brightest minds at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020. Book before MIDNIGHT TONIGHT (Thursday, July 25) and save up to $375 with our Super Early Bird prices.
Call for speakers
We’re inviting anyone interested in speaking at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020 to get in touch. If you’d like to share your expert insight with our global industry audience, be it a seminar or a panel debate, submit your proposal here. If you have any problems with the form, please email patty.toledo@steelmedianetwork.com.
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?