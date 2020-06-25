Sony, DICE, Square Enix, Bandai Namco and Wizards of the Coast all confirmed to speak at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020 goes live on Monday, September 14 to Friday, September 18, and we’re delighted to announce the first set of speakers for this fantastic event.

Unfortunately this year, we cannot return to the wonderful home of mobile games, due to the current global situation. But we can do the next best thing and bring our show online!

Over 1,500 industry professionals from all around the world will log onto their computers to hear from more than 220 of the world’s leading authorities in the games industry 14 themed conference tracks

Similarly to our previous two online conferences in April and June respectively, each track will be streamed live, recorded and be made available on demand, so you can interact with our speakers during their talks through our Q&As or catch up at a later time if you can’t quite make the stream.

And to give you a small appetiser of what’s to come, we’ve prepared an incredible first list of speakers. Read on to find out who you will be hearing from online at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020 this September:

BANDAI NAMCO , Karim Farghaly, Senior Director of BD

, Karim Farghaly, Senior Director of BD Black Block , Robin Squire, CEO & Co-founder

, Robin Squire, CEO & Co-founder BON Games , Ilkka Immonen, CEO & Co-founder

, Ilkka Immonen, CEO & Co-founder DICE , Fawzi Mesmar, Head of Design

, Fawzi Mesmar, Head of Design DigiPlay Gaming , Brandon Cordell Jones, Game Designer

, Brandon Cordell Jones, Game Designer East Side Games , Josh Nilson, CEO & Co-founder

, Josh Nilson, CEO & Co-founder Edge , David Yarnton, Chairman & Co-founder

, David Yarnton, Chairman & Co-founder Elite Game Developers , Joakim Achrén, Founder & CEO

, Joakim Achrén, Founder & CEO ENCE Esports , Mika Kuusisto, CEO

, Mika Kuusisto, CEO FarBridge , Donald Harris, Producer & BD

, Donald Harris, Producer & BD Fellow Traveller , Des Gayle, Production Manager

, Des Gayle, Production Manager Housemarque , Eevi Korhonen, Narrative Designer

, Eevi Korhonen, Narrative Designer MiTale , Natasha Skult, Founder & CEO

, Natasha Skult, Founder & CEO mixi , Langer Lee, Director, Corporate Planning & Strategy, Digital Entertainment

, Langer Lee, Director, Corporate Planning & Strategy, Digital Entertainment Nitro Games , Jussi Tähtinen, CEO

, Jussi Tähtinen, CEO One 3 Creative , Houston Howard, Chief Storyteller

, Houston Howard, Chief Storyteller Perfect Day Productions , Josh Ayala, CEO

, Josh Ayala, CEO Quicksave Interactive , Elina Arponen, CEO & Co-founder

, Elina Arponen, CEO & Co-founder Resistance Games , Jussi Autio, Creative Director

, Jussi Autio, Creative Director Riot Games , Mark Cox, European Director of Brand

, Mark Cox, European Director of Brand RocketRide Games , Louis Rene Auclair, Founder & Chief Jumper

, Louis Rene Auclair, Founder & Chief Jumper SOFTGAMES , Alexander Krug, CEO & Founder

, Alexander Krug, CEO & Founder Sony Pictures Entertainment , David Kim, Executive Director, Consumer Products, Interactive Games

, David Kim, Executive Director, Consumer Products, Interactive Games Square Enix , Albert Custodio Martinez, Product Lead Mobile

, Albert Custodio Martinez, Product Lead Mobile Super Evil Megacorp , Kristian Segerstrale, CEO

, Kristian Segerstrale, CEO Take This , Eve Crevoshay, Executive Director

, Eve Crevoshay, Executive Director Toadman Interactive , Christopher Bergstresser, COO

, Christopher Bergstresser, COO Wizards of the Coast, Dan McAuliffe, Executive Producer



We will reveal more of our speaker lineup leading up to the event in September, so make sure you stay tuned and bookmark our official site for any updates.

Book now and save

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to learn from the games industry’s biggest and brightest minds at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020. Book before MIDNIGHT TONIGHT (Thursday, July 25) and save up to $375 with our Super Early Bird prices.

Call for speakers

We’re inviting anyone interested in speaking at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020 to get in touch. If you’d like to share your expert insight with our global industry audience, be it a seminar or a panel debate, submit your proposal here. If you have any problems with the form, please email patty.toledo@steelmedianetwork.com.