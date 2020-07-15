Reggie Fils-Aimé joins Rogue Games as a strategic advisor

Reggie Fils-Aimé is a businessman and former president and chief operating officer of Nintendo of America. He currently presides as a board of director at Gamestop

Rogue Games has added former Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aimé as a strategic advisor as it continues its expansion into the console market.

Fils-Aimé will be immediately familiar to any Nintendo fan, having put himself at the forefront of many of the company's announcement videos, some of which we collected together to celebrate his career when he retired from the role in April 2019.

He has since appeared in various capacities, and joined the Gamestop board of directors in March 2020.

Immediately impressed

"When Rogue shared its console vision with me and I saw the first games that will be arriving this summer on platforms like Nintendo Switch, I was immediately impressed by the levels of ambition and innovation," said Fils-Aimé.

"I'm always on the lookout for fast-growing and innovative companies that are ready to shape the future of games and I'm excited to join Rogue in their mission to unite and simplify games publishing across all platforms."

Rogue Games recently had a leadership shuffle which saw former chief strategy officer and co-founder Matt Casamassina take the reins as CEO. It also added former Sony Computer Entertainment America CEO Jack Tretton as a strategic advisor.