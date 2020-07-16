News

Skillz teams up with Comic Relief US for fundraising tournaments

Skillz teams up with Comic Relief US for fundraising tournaments
By , Staff Writer

Mobile games platform Skillz has teamed up with Comic Relief US to host fundraising tournaments for Red Nose Day.

The non-profit charity hosts its Red Nose Day campaign every year, as it fights to end child poverty, helping to keep children healthy and in a safe environment.

Anybody with a mobile phone can take part in the competitions, all they need to do is enter public tournaments created by Skillz through its games. On this occasion, the titles are Cube Cube and Blackout Blitz.

On top of this, there are celebrity supporters taking part, and users can compete against them in their private tournaments. Namely, Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly will host events in Cube Cube while Quinta Brunson will do the same in Blackout Blitz.

Positive change

"Skillz and its millions of players provide an innovative way to get new communities involved in Red Nose Day activities every day," said Comic Relief US CEO Alison Moore.

"The Red Nose Day campaign has positively impacted nearly 25 million children since its debut in America in 2015, and Skillz tournaments will help us to engage more people with Red Nose Day’s mission, and help more vulnerable children."

Skillz founder and CEO Andrew Paradise added: "Protecting children during this pandemic is critical to building a brighter future for all of us. By partnering with Comic Relief, Skillz is leveraging our mobile games to tap a new generation of first-time donors and drive funding for programs that keep kids healthy and happy."

Comic Relief US is not the first charity that Skillz has aided through its fundraising tournaments. Most recently, it raised more than $100,000 for the NAACP. The company has also previously worked with the American Red Cross, and it gave almost $40,000 to the charity.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Jun 19th, 2020

Skillz is hosting tournaments to raise money for the NAACP

News Oct 31st, 2019

The American Red Cross and Skillz team up to aid US wildfire victims

News Mar 1st, 2018

Esports platform Skillz partners with breast cancer organisation for $100,000 charity tournament

News Mar 31st, 2020

Updated: Skillz raises $40,000 from charity tournaments to help the American Red Cross

News Mar 11th, 2020

Skillz reveals its top-earning mobile esports players of the decade

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies