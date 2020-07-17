The UK bans Huawei from its 5G networks

Chinese firm Huawei has been banned from the 5G telecoms network in the UK.

As reported by CNN, companies such as BT and Vodafone have been given seven years to remove Huawei from their 5G networks entirely. The decision was a complete change in direction from January when the Chinese company was approved for 5G access in a limited capacity.

One cited reason for the change of heart came from digital and culture minister Oliver Dowden, who claimed that the issues Huawei has faced in the US had made an impact on the new decision.

"Given the uncertainty, this creates around Huawei's supply chain, the UK can no longer be confident it will be able to guarantee the security of future Huawei 5G equipment," said Dowden.

Making friends, making enemies

However, there will be a negative impact as a result of the decision. While ties with the US will remain strong, the UK could suffer a loss in trade from China. Not only that, but as the country seeks to wipe Huawei out from the 5G network, it will delay the countrywide release of 5G.

It has been long believed that the telecoms firm has been spying for China, a claim that Huawei has strongly denied. Although it may have hoped the UK wouldn't let the issues in the US cloud its judgement, the company chose to take the advice of its ally.

"It threatens to move Britain into the digital slow lane, push up bills and deepen the digital divide. Regrettably, our future in the UK has become politicized, this is about US trade policy and not security," said Huawei UK spokesman Ed Brewster.