News

Wappier releases its In-App Purchase Pricing Strategy Guide

Wappier releases its In-App Purchase Pricing Strategy Guide
By , Contributing Editor

Want to maximise your IAP revenues? Who doesn’t?

A new report from self-styled intelligent revenue management outfit Wappier is probably worth checking out then.

Functionally entitled 'A Guide to Behavioral Economics for In-App Purchase Pricing', it discusses behavioral economics to ensure developers are thinking carefully about their IAP pricing strategy, both in terms of broad principles of retailing, as well as having different pricing approaches to attract different types of users.

And taken to its logical conclusion, this means developers should also be considering personalised offers, which are generated on the basis of a user’s history with the game.

Smart use of AI

Of course, operating such a system at scale requires automation, which is where Wappier’s machine learning and AI technology - fed by 2 billion daily data points - comes into play.

"No mobile developer can afford to neglect their in-app pricing strategies in 2020," said CEO Alex Moukas.

"Our hope is that wappier's in-app pricing guide will show developers how easy it is to implement these principles into in-app storefronts while cultivating customer engagement and loyalty."

You can get the report here (email registration required) and find out more about Wappier’s services here.


Tags:
Jon Jordan
Jon Jordan
Contributing Editor

A Pocket Gamer co-founder, Jon is Contributing Editor at PG.biz which means he acts like a slightly confused uncle who's forgotten where he's left his glasses. As well as letters and cameras, he likes imaginary numbers and legumes.

Related Articles

Comment & Opinion Mar 30th, 2018

Increasing user LTV by 45% with automated loyalty and dynamic pricing

1 Comment & Opinion Nov 27th, 2019

Why the mobile game industry needs intelligent revenue management

News Nov 14th, 2019

Wappier raises $4 million to enhance revenue and dataviz platform

Interview Sep 25th, 2019

PGC Helsinki: Ted Verani from Wappier explains IAP Pricing Optimization: Time & Place

Interview Jan 17th, 2019

Speaker Spotlight: Wappier CEO Alex Moukas set for talk on loyalty programs and increasing engagement and retention

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies