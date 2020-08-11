Zynga launches new casual card game Bluff Plus

Zynga has launched a new casual card-based game from its Turkey studio called Bluff Plus.

The game sees players engage in one-on-one games of Cheat (or Bluff, B.S., or one of many other name variants) to earn coins, which are in turn used to build and customise several floating islands.

Players will also be able to raid other islands to score more coins, and eventually level up their islands and earn bigger rewards.

Positive feedback

"We're very excited to launch Bluff Plus to a worldwide audience," said Zynga Turkey general manager Bugra Koc.

"We wanted to create the ultimate competitive family-friendly card game that has all-new rules, is easy to play with friends or players online, and of course creates a ton of fun. We believe we achieved it with this game."

"We're very proud of this unique new game from our casual card games studio. Bluff Plus is the first creation to be launched under Zynga Turkey since our acquisition back in 2017 and the title has already received incredibly positive feedback from players during testing," added Zynga president of publishing Bernard Kim.

"We have an exciting roadmap of new features and events planned within the title to surprise and entertain our players."

Zynga generated a record $452 million in revenue for Q2 FY20 thanks to titles such as Empire & Puzzles and Game of Thrones Slots Casino. It also recently acquired hypercasual studio Rollic for $168 million, expanding its development capabilities into new genres.