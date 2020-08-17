News

Wildlife raises $120 million with a company valuation of $3 billion

Date Type Companies involved Size
August 17th, 2020 investment Wildlife Studios $120m
Wildlife raises $120 million with a company valuation of $3 billion
By , Staff Writer

Brazilian mobile games specialist Wildlife has secured $120 million in a Series B funding round.

The investment was led by Venture Capital, with existing investor Human Capital adding further funds. The money will be used to expand the business, which currently has a set up in five locations worldwide.

Following its latest round of funding, Wildlife Studios is now valued at $3bn. This is more than twice what it was worth back in December 2019, when it received a $60 million investment at a company valuation of $1.3 billion.

Impressive growth

On the rise, the company founded by brothers Arthur and Victor Lazarte has seen a growth of 70 per cent per year. Furthermore, two of its mobile titles – Zooba and Tennis Clash – have hit the two billion downloads mark, while its full library sees 100 million monthly active users.

"Unlike other gaming companies that raise funds to buy games, we will use most of the resources from this round to expand our creative powerhouse," said co-founder Arthur Lazarte.

Co-founder and CEO Victor Lazarte added: "Over the next two years, we plan to invest up to $200 million to make Wildlife the go-to place for the best game designers in the world."


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Dec 6th, 2019

Wildlife Studios secures $60 million investment to focus on talent acquisition

News May 12th, 2017

London's SpatialOS developer Improbable raises $502 million

News Aug 6th, 2020

Epic Games secures $1.78 billion in new funding round

News Jul 29th, 2020

Polyarc raises $9 million for AR development

News Jul 10th, 2020

Sony invests $250 million in Fortnite creator Epic Games

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies