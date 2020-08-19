News

Kolibri Games is expanding with a new studio in Romania

By , Staff Writer

Berlin-based mobile games firm Kolibri Games has opened a second studio in Bucharest, Romania.

The new office will independently develop its own idle titles, namely within the Idle Minor Tycoon universe. Kolibri Games Bucharest will be headed by Stefan Sovu, and the Romanian branch is set to have 50 staff members by mid-2021 to join the 120 found in Germany.

"I am excited about this opportunity to create new games based on one of the most successful idle titles out there. In addition, I am proud to tackle this challenge in my country of origin, which is home to an incredibly talented community of game makers," said Sovu.

Exciting expansion

"We are happy to have Stefan on our team and are confident that, in him, we have found the perfect person to lead and expand this new operation. We truly believe in the potential of Idle Miner Tycoon and are excited to start working on entirely new titles that will expand the universe of our most successful game to date," said Kolibri Games co-CEO and co-founder Daniel Stammler.

The company's expansion follows its acquisition by Ubisoft earlier this year when the French publisher purchased a 75 per cent stake in the mobile games specialist. In July 2019, the developer broke 100 million downloads, that number has since risen to 150 million.


