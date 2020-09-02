PUBG Mobile gets hit with a ban in India

Tencent's PUBG Mobile is one of 118 apps with a link to China to be banned in India.

As reported by TechCrunch, the offending apps have been removed from the country as they posed a "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order." The decision has been made for the security of India, and the protection of mobile users in the nation. Rumours first began to swirl about the Indian government looking at a potential ban on Chinese apps back in July.

Apps that received the chop include WeChat Work, Baidu and VPN for TikTok. However, PUBG Mobile is arguably the most popular app to receive a ban. In India alone, the game attracted 40 million monthly users.

The battle royale title is a huge hit worldwide, having accumulated 600 million downloads as of March 2020. Moreover, by July 2020, Tencent's game has brought in $3 billion in lifetime revenue, double what it had generated by December 2019.

Time to go

"The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users' data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside of India," said India's IT Ministry.

"There has been a strong chorus in the public space to take strict action against apps that harm India's sovereignty as well as the privacy of our citizens."