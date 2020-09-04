Voodoo invests in Istanbul-based developer studio Fabrika Games

French mobile games publisher Voodoo has invested in Istanbul-based studio Fabrika Games.

As part of the agreement, the two companies will come together to work on a variety of new titles, and explore opportunities within the Turkish market.

Founded in 2019, Fabrika is best known for Draw Car which was released last year and has accumulated more than 50 million downloads. Currently, the development studio boasts a team of 11.

"We are excited to extend our relationship with Voodoo, using their extensive experience and our expertise in mobile development to craft genre-defining titles," said Fabrika CEO and co-founder Berat Oguz.

"We are thrilled to have Voodoo's support to continue to set trends, test different approaches and develop new concepts. We are eager to support Voodoo in their entry into the ever-changing world of the Turkish gaming market, and to offer tremendous opportunities to the wealth of talent found here."

Continued expansion

"We are proud Fabrika chose Voodoo. Fabrika has been very successful and creative with their hit Draw Car. They have a hunger to expand and innovate, which is fully in line with our culture. We will help Fabrika to develop their team and gather Turkish talent seeking to create successful Hyper-Casual games with Voodoo", said Voodoo CEO Alexandre Yazdi.

The investment Fabrika is the latest in a string of expansions by Voodoo. Most recently, the Paris-headquartered company opened up multiple offices across Asia, to further capitalise on the opportunities found within the Asian market.